Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh says ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be probed

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:23 IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of ‘clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry’ behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday afternoon. He died by suicide at 34. He was cremated at a Vile Parle crematorium on Monday.

A controversy has erupted over the cause of death after a few Bollywood personalities including Kangana Ranaut linked the caused of death to professional rivalry.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

