Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

bollywood

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:15 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has urged everyone to respect the privacy of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Sushant died of a suspected suicide on Sunday. Actor Vikrant Massey also expressed his anger at inappropriate pictures of Sushant being televised by a news channel, while Sonu Sood requested his ‘friends in the media’ to ‘let him go in peace’.

Amid reports of Sushant’s parents being harassed at their home, Anushka wrote on Twitter about her co-star in PK, “At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve.”

At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

She had previously condoled Sushant’s death, and had written, “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.”

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Vikrant, sharing a photo of a live telecast, wrote, “Can you please f**king stop this ridiculous thing you call journalism??? You make me sick in the gut...You’re actually showing pictures of #sushant lying dead in his bed?”

Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, “Today we lost a friend, a colleague & this loss is irreparable.I request my friends from the media not to sensationalise this,I request everyone not to share images.A boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much has left us forever.Let him go in peace.”

While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence.Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Others who paid tribute to the young actor, known for delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, were Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Sushant’s last film was Netflix’s Drive, and before that the ensemble dramedy Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Follow @htshowbiz for more