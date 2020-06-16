Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were to star in Rumy Jafry’s film, director says actor wanted to begin work post lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:17 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had also attended his last rites on Sunday. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry has now revealed that he was to direct the two in their first film together but the shooting was postponed due to lockdown.

Rumy told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat.”

He said the first schedule of the film was supposed to start in Mumbai and then they would have shot the other portions in London and Punjab. The shooting of the film was to be completed within six months and it would have been wrapped up by November this year.

Also read: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From playing MS Dhoni to a bandit in Sonchiriya, here are his 5 best films

Rumy also shared how Sushant was keen to get back to work post lockdown. “He didn’t have too many friends in the industry but was very passionate about his work. He kept reading my script even during the lockdown and was keen on a joint narration. He was looking forward to starting work on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse,” he said.

He also shared his recent conversation with the actor and said, “I messaged him around four to five days ago, when I learnt that his former manager Disha (Salian) had passed away. I asked him to ‘take care’ and he replied with four hearts and ‘love you sir’, promising to catch up soon.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Atul Mishra pens note: ‘We could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry’

Sushant was cremated on Monday at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium amid heavy downpour and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry. An ambulance carried his cadaver from Mumbai’s Cooper hospital to the cremation ground. Rajput’s family had earlier reached Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more