Home / Bollywood / RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From playing MS Dhoni to a bandit in Sonchiriya, here are his 5 best films

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From playing MS Dhoni to a bandit in Sonchiriya, here are his 5 best films

Sushant Singh Rajput delivered his biggest hit, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore last year, less than a year before his untimely death on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:47 IST
Edited by Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are Sushant Singh Rajput’s five best films.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans in shock but in their hearts, he will continue to live on through his selected but noteworthy filmography. Unlike his contemporaries, Sushant had featured in just 10 films in a span of eight years. The actor who shot to fame as the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, in which he featured alongside Ankita Lokhande, Sushant made a successful transition to films in 2013. Here are some of his best works in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che.
Kai Po Che

Sushant made a solid start with his debut film Kai Po Che. The Abhishek Kapoor film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-seller The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film had also served as a launchpad for two other actors – Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. It revolved around three middle-class friends in Ahmedabad whose life takes an ugly turn due to some unavoidable circumstances. The film was praised by the critics and even won Sushant a few nominations at various award events.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, suicide suspected

Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhan in Sonchiriya.
Sonchiriya

Sushant saw three releases last year, all of which portrayed him in contrasting roles. He played a daku named Lakhna in Abhishek Choubey’s Sonchirya and aced the Bundelkhundi tongue. His character may kill at the drop of a hat but had a human side to him.

Chhichhore

Sushant played a bearded middle-aged man with a receding hairline in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last theatrical release. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma, Sushant’s performance was applauded in the film. The film was praised by the fans and the moviegoers alike and collected over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput dies: Actor spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post, remembered late mother

Sushant Singh Rajput in an as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant’s career saw new heights as he stepped into the shoes of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter’s biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film went on to collect Rs 133 crore at the domestic box office and made him count among the leading actors of his generation. The Hindustan Times review of the film had mentioned about his performance, “His body language, walk, helicopter shot, everything matches the India captain.”

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Sushant had began experimenting with films early in his career and his fourth film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was one such effort. The actor played the famous detective to perfection though he couldn’t get the commercial successes he wished for. The HT review of the film read, “It’s fascinating to see Byomkesh evolve as the case does. He sees the heart of darkness and emerges wiser, more mature and, ironically, a tad more joyful. It’s a demanding role and Sushant Singh Rajput more than delivers.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
'Gone too soon, shocked': PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of 'fleeting life' in last Instagram post
In 'extremely productive' meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
'We had warned them': Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
