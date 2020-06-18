‘He was at his core, an amazing person’: Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the celebrated film, Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor gave his fans a glimpse into his personality as she shared a note on the actor. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday; he was 34.

In one of he images, Shraddha is seen in a still from their film Chhichhore placed in a photo frame in front of a painting. Another image shows the first page of the book, Secret Principles of Genius. Sushant had autographed the book for Shradha. “Dear Shraddha! Genius is in the ways of seeing. How you choose to see is beautiful,” he wrote.

Shraddha wrote in a long post, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next!”

She further wrote, “Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment!”

She also remembered a beautiful get together at his house and wrote, “During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on..”

Shraddha worked with Sushant in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. With its strong message about mental health and not giving in to odds, the film was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

