Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in husband Hardik Pandya’s latest pic

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:20 IST

Actor Natasa Stankovic is on a break from work as she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Hardik Pandya. On Friday, the Indian cricketer shared a picture with Natasa.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “@natasastankovic__ bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face?” Answering to him, she wrote in the comments section, “(Babyemoji) and your love and pampering.” The picture shows the duo inside a car, with Natasa wearing no makeup. She is wearing a black and white polka-dotted full sleeve blouse and her hair fall gracefully around her face. Hardik is casually dressed in a blue t-shirt. They are both without masks.

Some time back, he had shared another picture, again inside a car, and had written: “Happiness in life.”

In May end, Natasa had announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She had written: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

On January 1, this year the couple announced that they were engaged. Natasha had written on Instagram: “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.” She had posted a video of them on a yacht where Hardik went down on one knee and proposed to her.

Talking about his engagement, Hardik had told cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in a Youtube Live session, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

