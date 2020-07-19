Hardik Pandya cannot take his eyes off Natasa Stankovic in new picture from maternity shoot

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:26 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a new picture with dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic from her new maternity shoot. In the picture, she is seen leaning against a doorframe, while he stands in front of her, looking into her eyes lovingly. Both of them are seen twinning in white.

For the caption, Hardik simply used three emojis - a bouquet of flowers, heart with ribbon and smiling face with three hearts. Natasa commented with a sparkles emoji, followed by a heart. Many fans also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post, and wished the parents-to-be a lifetime of love and happiness.

On Saturday, Natasa shared a picture with her arms around Hardik and wrote, “You complete me.” The two are currently expecting their first child together.

In May this year, Hardik and Natasa announced the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post. “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” she wrote. The same pictures were also shared by him on his Instagram page.

One of the pictures featured Hardik and Natasa wearing garlands, seemingly performing some ritual. Fans guessed that they had a hush-hush wedding during the lockdown. However, neither of them has commented on the same.

Hardik and Natasa made their relationship Instagram-official on New Year’s Eve, and announced their engagement a day later. The couple got engaged on a yacht in Dubai, in the presence of a few loved ones.

Natasa was last seen on the big screen in a special song from The Body titled Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded, alongside Emraan Hashmi. On television, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

