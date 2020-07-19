e-paper
Fatima Sana Shaikh says she cried when she discovered Shah Rukh Khan was married: 'It was like a legitimate break-up for me'

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she cried when she discovered Shah Rukh Khan was married: ‘It was like a legitimate break-up for me’

Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she was heartbroken when she found out that Shah Rukh Khan was married and cried a lot over it.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she was in love with Shah Rukh Khan as a child.
Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she was in love with Shah Rukh Khan as a child.
         

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked as a child artiste in One 2 Ka 4 alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has said that she was heartbroken when she found out that he was married. She opened up about shooting with him and revealed that she even cried after her discovery.

In an interview with Filmfare, Fatima opened up about shooting for One 2 Ka 4 with Shah Rukh. “He had no idea that this five-year-old kid is in love with him,” she said, adding that she would get a lot of attention, being the youngest on the set.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut rating her, Swara, Alia, Ananya: ‘After 10th and 12th, our grades are in too’

Reminiscing about the day she found out that Shah Rukh was married, Fatima said that he was playing with her on the set and she was thinking to herself that this was the ‘perfect life’. “I got to know that he is married and my heart broke. You have no idea, I cried. It was like a proper, legitimate break-up for me. I cried so much. It was so heartbreaking and I was so upset that he is married,” she said.

Fatima worked as a child artiste in films such as Chachi 420 and Bade Dilwala before making her debut in a leading role with Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama Dangal. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana. She followed it up with Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, which was a critical as well as commercial failure.

Currently, Fatima is waiting for the release of Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Apart from this, Fatima has two other films in her kitty - Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police.

