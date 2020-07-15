When Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan were scolded by Mamta Kulkarni for their ‘terrible’ dance in Karan Arjun. Watch

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were once scolded by their Karan Arjun co-star Mamta Kulkarni for supposedly messing up the steps in the song Bhangra Paa Le. Shah Rukh hilariously recounted the incident when he appeared on Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman, a few years ago. A video of the same is going viral all over again.

In the video, Shah Rukh said that perhaps Mamta was the only one who scolded Salman and him like that. He said that he and Salman were dancing behind Mamta in one sequence and though the director said ‘okay’, she did not feel the same way.

“Unko laga humari step badi kharab hai. Unka theek tha, humne gaana kharab kar diya. Main aur Salman khade the, Mamta ji ne humko aisa kiya *sharply whistles and makes a beckoning gesture*. Pehle toh Salman aur maine dono ne udhar dekha...humko thodi na bol rahi hogi waise (She thought we did the step terribly. She did a good job, we messed up the song. Salman and I were standing, when she sharply whistled at us and made a beckoning gesture. Initially, Salman and I looked the other way, because we did not think she was calling us like that),” Shah Rukh said.

When they turned towards her again, Salman convinced Shah Rukh that Mamta was calling him. “So, I went, aur unhone humein bohot clearly bola, ‘Dekho, rehearsal karke aaya karo kyunki main step theek kar rahi hoon aur tum log bohot kharab kar rahe ho (and she very clearly told us, ‘Look, please rehearse and come on the set because I am doing the step right but you are doing a terrible job),’” Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh went and told Salman how Mamta felt, and they were both shocked because in their heads, they were dancing like ‘Michael Jackson and Prabhudeva’. “Hum itne khush ho gaye the lekin badi beizzati kharab ho gayi uske baad. Phir humne cheating ki, hum raat ko jaage roz subah 5 baje tak utni hi rehearsal karte the jitni shooting hai. Uske baad jab first time jab humne step kiya, we got it right and she got it wrong (We were so happy but when she scolded us, it was a huge insult. So we cheated, we used to stay up all night and rehearse till 5 am, but we would learn only the part that would be shot. After that, when we did the step for the first time, we got it right and she got it wrong),” Shah Rukh said.

Karan Arjun, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, was a reincarnation drama that also starred Kajol and Rakhee Gulzar. The film was a blockbuster and became the second highest-grossing film of 1995, after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

