Hardik Pandya’s video with a mystery girl goes viral amid divorce rumours with Nataša; fans say ‘new bhabhi mil gayi’

Are cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković still together? This right here is one of the biggest mysteries on the internet at the moment. It was during the Indian Premier League 2024 that divorce rumours first surfaced when Hardik didn’t post anything on Nataša’s birthday. There was also news about her deleting their wedding pictures, but they reappeared later leaving many wondering if they were ever removed. When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and everybody in the country except Nataša congratulated the men in blue, the rumour mill began churning faster. Well, a video of Hardik with a mystery girl has now gone viral on the internet, with fans calling her ‘new bhabhi’. Hardik Pandya with mystery girl amid divorce rumours with Nataša Stanković

The mystery girl is actually digital creator and makeup artist Prachi Solanki, who shared a clip of her meeting with the cricketer on her Instagram handle. This was later reshared on social media by paparazzi and fan pages. Along with the post, Prachi shared, “CAN SOMEBODY PINCH ME PLEASEEEEEE🥹❤️@hardikpandya93 thank you for being so warm😇.” Meanwhile, on the video was a message which read: “When I met the world cup hero.” After shaking hands, Hardik and Prachi went on to pose for the camera, flashing their bright white smiles. The two were also twinning in polka-dot outfits, which is absolutely adorable! Well, fans are convinced that Hardik should now move on in life.

Comment section of Hardik and Prachi's viral video

In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Humari taraf se ha hai nayi bhabhi k liye Pandya bhai. 🙌”, while a comment read: “Bhabhi 2 loading 😂😂.” A third internet user gushed, “Guyz new bhabhi mil gayi ❤️🥳”, while a concerned fan wrote: “Maybe she will fill Natasa's void space and Hardik will fall in love with her.” Another fan stated: “Plz marry and take care of him 😢.”

Well, there is still no clarification from the couple, so maybe fans should hold their horses before calling someone else ‘bhabhi’. All we know is that Hardik is currently soaring high on success while enjoying quality time with his son Agastya Pandya.