‘Didi jija wapas aarhe hai’: Nataša Stanković posts new video as Hardik Pandya returns from T20 World Cup, fans react

Rumours about cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković’s split have been doing rounds since IPL 2024. Initially, fans speculated that the couple were faking it to distract trolls from Hardik’s poor performance as Mumbai Indians’ captain. But even after Hardik and the National Indian Cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Nataša didn’t congratulate them, unlike the entire country. This further made the rumour mill churn faster, leaving internet users wondering if the couple is heading for a divorce. Well, the Indian team is now back home. Soon after their return from Barbados today on July 4, came Nataša’s new cryptic post. Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya

Lately, Nataša’s social media feed has been full of cryptic notes and cute videos of quality time with her son Agastya Pandya. Well, in her latest Instagram post the model shared a clip where she was getting all glammed up. On this video was a message that read: “God, Fix me when I'm the problem, and protect me when I'm not ✨❤️.” She looks gorgeous in a white t-shirt and black trousers with her wavy locks left open. But more importantly, Nataša seems happy. As expected, several trolls showered her comment section with theories and suggestions.

For instance, one social media user guessed: “To me, it looks like that he left her, she is posting all those posts about being strong, and that trust God plan etc.. someone speaks only like that if the partner leaves. She is now trying to move on and be strong. Only they know what has really happened”, while another joked, “lagta Hardik Bhai ke liye tayar ho rahi he 😂.” A third fan gushed, “Didi jija wapas aarhe hai!”

Comment section of Nataša's new post

Some fans were upset that Nataša hasn’t congratulated Hardik or the team for their World Cup victory yet. One comment read: “You left him but 140 crore people loved him and his performance. Atleast congratulate india winning the cup. No hate. Own life own decision. 🙌”, while another social media user wrote: “At least world cup jita hey congratulations toh kr deti.” Well, there were reports which suggested that Hardik video called Nataša from the field after the final match. But these could very well be rumours, much like the news about their alleged split. Who knows anymore?