Team India: The T20 World Champions arrive in Delhi, welcomed with bhangra, dhol and Kohli's favourite chola bhatura

Delhi streets erupted with joy as the triumphant Indian cricket team arrived at the ITC Maurya Hotel on Thursday morning, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. Captain Rohit Sharma and his team were greeted with a resounding welcome, featuring dhol beats and energetic bhangra performances. The celebration included a lavish spread of mouthwatering dishes, notably Virat Kohli's favourite Chola Bhatura. A stunning cake adorned with team pictures and designed in the vibrant colours of the Indian jersey added to the festivities. Team India led by Rohit Sharma arrived in New Delhi and received a grand welcome at ITC Maurya (Photos: Anurag Mehra/HT; Samarth Goyal/HT)

"We've had the honour of preparing this culinary experience for today's champions. We took great care in preparing the food, especially the cake, to show them how proud they make us," said the head chef at the ITC Maurya.

Fans went into a frenzy, struggling to contain their excitement as they glimpsed their beloved players. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers and applause ringing out as the Team India made their way into the hotel.

"Of course, I have been a Virat Kohli fan and supported RCB for a long time. But this World Cup win makes me a fan of everyone. From Rohit Sharma's perseverance to Rishabh Pant's calmness, every player was phenomenal in their own way. The entire team was so inspiring," said Anushka Mukherjee, a college student who had been at the hotel to catch a glimpse of her favourite cricketers.

The players, beaming with pride and exhaustion, were visibly moved by the warm reception. It was a moment to cherish for the team and fans alike as India celebrated its latest cricketing triumph in style!

Yesterday, the Indian team took a charter flight from Grantley Adams International Airport to Delhi and arrived at the ITC Maurya early in the morning today, and it's been reported that the Men in Blue will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai. Team India led by Rohit Sharma won against South Africa by seven runs at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.