Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
From 83 to Patiala House: 5 cricket films to watch today as India celebrates 41 years of first World Cup victory

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 25, 2024 06:32 PM IST

The Indian cricket team claimed their first World Cup title 41 years ago today. Here are 5 Bollywood films to celebrate the milestone with

41 years ago today on June 25, India beat West Indies to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This was our very first World Cup title, which is why it will always be extra special. Well, here are 5 Bollywood films based on the beloved sport that you can watch today to celebrate the milestone:

Cricket-based films for movie buffs who love the sport
Cricket-based films for movie buffs who love the sport

Jersey (2022)

Shahid Kapoor plays a former cricketer and doting father who returns to the field once again to fulfil his son’s wish of having the Indian team’s jersey. He goes against his circumstances and his wife, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, to pursue his passion and emerge as superdad

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

 

83 (2021)

What better way to celebrate the country’s first World Cup win than reliving it with Kabir Khan’s directorial? Ranveer Singh wonderfully portrays the role of Captain Kapil Dev onscreen, joined by Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and others in one of the most iconic sports drama of Hindi cinema

 

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Sushant Singh Rajput gave his heart and soul to play the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in this Neeraj Pandey directorial. Apart from giving us a taste of the cricketer’s passion for the sport, this biographical sports drama gave us a glimpse into his personal life. Sushant was phenomenal as MS Dhoni, with Kiara Advani and Disha Patani by his side

 

Patiala House (2011)

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar has aced every genre, from action to comedy. But it left fans in awe to witness him as a cricketer in Patiala House. He was convincing as a man torn between his love for the sport and his family’s values. Akshay tugged at our heartstrings as Gattu aka Parghat Singh Kahlon, making us root for him till the end

 

Iqbal (2005)

Another heartwarming sports drama about a player who went against all odds to achieve his dream of playing for the country. Shreyas Talpade gave us an acting masterclass as Iqbal Saeed Khan, a deaf and mute bowler, who not only made a place for himself in the team but also in our hearts. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shweta Basu Prasad, this film is a must-watch

 

As we celebrate the 1983 win, our Indian team led by captain Rohit Sharma has marched into the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals. They are all set to play against England this week. We wish the men in blue all the best!

News / HTCity / Cinema / From 83 to Patiala House: 5 cricket films to watch today as India celebrates 41 years of first World Cup victory
