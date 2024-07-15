‘Uorfi Javed is that you?’: Janhvi Kapoor’s blazer dress at Ulajh trailer launch garners hilarious reactions

Since last week, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy along with the rest of the film fraternity in the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She and her beau Shikhar Pahariya were an integral part of the festivities, right from the pre-wedding functions to the baraat. Well, the wedding of the year concluded on July 14 with a grand star-studded reception and now it’s back to work for all the celebrity guests. Putting her work boots on, Janhvi stepped out today for the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Ulajh. Janhvi Kapoor and Uorfi Javed

Apart from being an actor, Janhvi is also a style icon. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting and loves all things bling. The outfits she chose to slay in at the Ambani wedding are proof. But this time, she opted for a monochrome number from Balmain. Her strapless gown with a dangerously high front slit looked like a black and white tuxedo. She completed her OOTD with black sunglasses, a soft glam makeup look and pencil heels. Well, there were some who lauded Janhvi and her stylist. However, a majority of comments were from internet users comparing the dress to something Uorfi Javed has donned in the past.

In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Ye to urfi Javed vala dress copy Kiya h”, while another asked, “Uorfi javed is that you?” A third comment read: “Urfi already wore this”, whereas another internet user opined, “Ye bilkul urfi javed jaise lag rahi hai 😂😂.” Referring to Janhvi’s 100% attendance at the Ambani-Merchant functions, another troll joked, “I hope she isn't on her way to attend the Ambanis' honeymoon 🤣🤣🤣.”

Comments under Janhvi's viral video

Well, Uorfi is known for her ability to come up with out-of-the-box ideas for her unique creations, which become the talk of the town within minutes. So these comments can definitely be taken as compliments by Janhvi. Don’t you think?