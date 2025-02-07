Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Loveyapa Twitter Reviews: Khushi Kapoor shines brighter than Junaid Khan in this ‘paisa vasool’ modern love story

ByMahima Pandey
Feb 07, 2025 06:34 PM IST

Here's what netizens thought of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's first silver screen release Loveyapa, which arrived in theatres today

When Loveyapa was first announced, netizens had a lot of opinions about it. Some were excited to witness Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor along with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in never-seen-before roles whereas others had zero expectations. But when the trailer of this rom com released, there was one thing that movie-buffs knew for sure— the Advait Chandan directorial will be an entertaining watch. This is because exchanging phones with your partner is a concept that the current generation would not be too happy about, much like Khushi and Junaid’s characters. Well, the film arrived in theatres today and so far, fans are absolutely loving it.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa released in theatres today
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa released in theatres today

Khushi Kapoor, especially, has managed to win hearts with her portrayal of Baani. Lauding the star kid, a netizen gushed, “The BEST PERFORMER of #Loveyapa is #KhushiKapoor 👏 To my surprise, she has great control over her DIALOGUES, EXPRESSIONS, and EMOTIONS throughout the film. Plus, she absolutely nailed the MONOLOGUE SCENE 🔥👌 while #JunaidKhan seriously needs to ENROLL himself in an ACTING course as he is COMPLETELY MISFIT😓☹️,” whereas another review read, “Khushi Kapoor's performance in Loveyapa is so much better than in Archies, girl has done well, the emotional parts really feel authentic! ￼ #loveyapareview.”

Many fans have even claimed that they went into the cinema halls with no expectations but came out smiling, pleasantly surprised. One such Twitter review read, “#Loveyapa is a beautifully told story with a great message! Totally didn't see that coming! 💕Went with zero expectations but ya paisa vasool hai!,” while another movie-buff shared, “Ye movie sirf entertainment nahi, ek important message bhi de rahi hai! 🙌 #Loveyapa is not just paisa vasool, it's thought-provoking! 💭”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch Khushi and Junaid’s modern love story in Loveyapa this weekend?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On