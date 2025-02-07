Loveyapa Twitter Reviews: Khushi Kapoor shines brighter than Junaid Khan in this ‘paisa vasool’ modern love story

When Loveyapa was first announced, netizens had a lot of opinions about it. Some were excited to witness Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor along with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in never-seen-before roles whereas others had zero expectations. But when the trailer of this rom com released, there was one thing that movie-buffs knew for sure— the Advait Chandan directorial will be an entertaining watch. This is because exchanging phones with your partner is a concept that the current generation would not be too happy about, much like Khushi and Junaid’s characters. Well, the film arrived in theatres today and so far, fans are absolutely loving it. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa released in theatres today

Khushi Kapoor, especially, has managed to win hearts with her portrayal of Baani. Lauding the star kid, a netizen gushed, “The BEST PERFORMER of #Loveyapa is #KhushiKapoor 👏 To my surprise, she has great control over her DIALOGUES, EXPRESSIONS, and EMOTIONS throughout the film. Plus, she absolutely nailed the MONOLOGUE SCENE 🔥👌 while #JunaidKhan seriously needs to ENROLL himself in an ACTING course as he is COMPLETELY MISFIT😓☹️,” whereas another review read, “Khushi Kapoor's performance in Loveyapa is so much better than in Archies, girl has done well, the emotional parts really feel authentic! ￼ #loveyapareview.”

Many fans have even claimed that they went into the cinema halls with no expectations but came out smiling, pleasantly surprised. One such Twitter review read, “#Loveyapa is a beautifully told story with a great message! Totally didn't see that coming! 💕Went with zero expectations but ya paisa vasool hai!,” while another movie-buff shared, “Ye movie sirf entertainment nahi, ek important message bhi de rahi hai! 🙌 #Loveyapa is not just paisa vasool, it's thought-provoking! 💭”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch Khushi and Junaid’s modern love story in Loveyapa this weekend?