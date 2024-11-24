Govinda reveals Shilpa Shetty thought his wife shot him; calls Krushna Abhishek ‘gadha’ on Kapil Sharma’s show

Back in October this year, Bollywood actor and politician Govinda got into a terrible accident. He got shot by his own licensed gun when it slipped from his hand, while he was keeping it in the locker. The actor was alone at home when this tragic accident happened, and was preparing to leave for Kolkata. Well, next weekend Govinda will open up about this incident when he graces Kapil Sharma’s show with Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Govinda reveals how Shilpa Shetty reacted when she went to meet him after the accident. Govinda will reveal Shilpa Shetty's reaction to his accident when he joins Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on their comedy show next weekend

Upon seeing him, Shilpa asked Govinda how the accident happened and where was his wife Sunita Ahuja at that time. When Govinda told her Sunita was out at the temple, Shilpa asked, “Phir goli kisne maari? (Then who shot you?)” Well, if you think this is funny, buckle up because this episode is going to be absolutely hilarious! Fans will also witness a reunion between bhanja Krushna Abhishek and his mama Govinda. In the trailer we see them shaking a leg together on stage before Krushna jokes, “Bohot saal baad mile, aaj nahi chhodunga (We have met after many years, I won't leave you today).” They go on to share a hug, leaving Krushna’s sister Arti Singh gushing in the audience.

In another segment, Krushna remembers the pet monkey that Chunky and Govinda had in their 1993 action comedy film Aankhen. Referring to the same, he jokes that he also has a pet donkey. Krushna then describes his co-star Kiku Sharda, who is dressed in green. But it is Govinda who leaves the audience in splits when he gestures at Krushna, who is dressed in black, and says, “Nahi kaala kurta pehna hua hai, woh bhi gadha hi hai.” It is truly a delight to see this fun banter between Chi Chi mama and his bhanja, who have finally buried the hatchet and mended their strained relationship after the nasty fallout.

After watching this fun trailer, we are quite excited for the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Are you?