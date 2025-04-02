Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja reveals what his father advised him before his Bollywood debut: ‘Filmon mein gaali…’

2025 has been an exciting year so far with so many star kid debuts. Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani began her journey in Bollywood alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, followed by Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan opposite Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. Well, audiences are now eagerly waiting to see another star kid shine bright on the screen soon — Govinda’s very handsome son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who has already left social media gasping for air with his smooth as butter dance moves. Yashvardhan Ahuja and Govinda

Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to follow in the footsteps of his superstar father Govinda, one of the most talented and adored actors that the Hindi film industry has ever had. After assisting on films such as Dishoom (2016) and Baaghi (2016) and auditioning for 9 long years, Yashvardhan bagged his debut project with National Award winner and filmmaker Sai Rajesh. Ahead of the same, the star kid revealed the one advice that his father Govinda gave him for his career in films. In a chat with Times Entertainment, Yashvardhan shared, “My father has never abused on screen. His only advice to me was filmon mein gaali-vaali mat dena.”

The star kid went on to add, “He (Govinda) believes everyone has their own journey. I never saw him learning his lines and yet, his timing is perfect. He has a photographic memory. No one can beat him at dancing or comic timing. Just observing him taught me a lot.” Govinda gave 100 auditions before being selected and just like him, Yashvardhan also reportedly auditioned 79 times before earning his debut film, which is a romantic drama.

Just recently, a video of Yashvardhan and Rasha went viral on the internet where they recreated Govinda and Raveena’s iconic dance number, the title track of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002). Netizens were in awe of their chemistry, with many manifesting a film starring the two. How exciting would that be!