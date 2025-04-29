Ananya Panday’s leaked scene from Kesari Chapter 2 with R Madhavan leaves netizens divided; ‘can see frustration…’

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is one star kid who has managed to prove her versatility in the last few years with projects such as Gehraiyaan (2022), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and CTRL (2024). A majority of netizens agree that she has grown as an actor and deserves more opportunities. Yet there were many who were left disappointed when Ananya joined Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Kesari Chapter 2. Hence began the nepotism debate again. But some minds were changed when the film arrived in theatres and audiences witnessed Ananya as Dilreet Gill. Well, a scene from the courtroom drama featuring Ananya and Maddy has now gone viral on social media. Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2

This video from Kesari Chapter 2 has been leaked by a fan on Instagram, along with the message: “When someone says ananya is not a good actress show them this scene.” This intense clip features Ananya questioning a witness in the court’s stand while battling R Madhavan aka Neville McKinley, an Anglo-Indian lawyer appointed to defend the British. Ananya angrily states, “Aap aise baat kar rahi hain jaise aapko farak hi nahi padh raha. Aap itni besahrmi se jhoot kaise bol sakti hain? Kya aapko iss liye sharm aa rahi hai kyunki woh ek Hindustani hain? Kyunki aapki izzat aur aapka honour ek innocent ki zindagi se kahin zyada important hai? Itna zyada important ki aap yeh tak bolne ko tayyiar hain ki woh insaan…” Right then, the clip ends.

This short but feisty video of Ananya as a lawyer is quite impressive. But it has left the internet divided. Some are lauding the actor. For instance, one social media user gushed, “I think the delivery was perfect for the scene, i can see the frustration and anger in her delivery,” whereas another comment read, “She act so well in every character......she just need good script and roll and actually she acts in OTT like ott kid and in movies and films she act outstanding.......no doubt.” A fan even claimed, “Ananya has improved massively, unlike Sara & Jahnvi.” Meanwhile, trolls have opined that something is missing, even though they have acknowledged Ananya’s growth. One such netizen wrote, “See I won't deny she has grown as an actor but I can still hear the sobo girl in her when I'm seeing this. The accent and diction needs to be more nuanced,” whereas another comment read, “She has improved no doubt but still her acting is average at best, she needs to make improvements in her accent and expressions.” Another internet user stated, “Hehe bar is soooo low that this is being praised.”

What are your thoughts after watching Ananya’s viral video from Kesari Chapter 2?