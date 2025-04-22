As Ananya welcomes brother Ahaan Panday to films with Saiyaara, throwback to the time he called Alia ‘perfect’; watch

Back in 2019, star kid Ananya Panday followed in the footsteps of her hilarious actor father Chunky Panday straight into Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. Well, this morning, another Panday began his journey in the Hindi film industry. We are talking about Chunky’s nephew and Ananya’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday, who is making his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ and Mohit Suri’s upcoming romantic film Saiyaara. Makers shared the announcement today, with Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda as Ahaan’s co-star. Cheering for her brother, Ananya shared, “Welcome to the movies my brother ❤️🙏🧿🥺.” The film is all set to arrive in theatres on July 18 this year. But what is Ahaan like? Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt

Thanks to his content creator sister Alanna Panday and her YouTube channel, netizens have a brief idea about who Ahaan Panday is. In a QnA two years ago, the star kid revealed that he’s single, he’s very close to his cousin Ananya Panday, the weirdest thing he has eaten is a scorpion, he likes coffee over tea, he has a tattoo of his sister Alanna’s birth year on his finger, and his celebrity crush is American actor and model AnnaSophia Robb. Apart from these revelations, Ahaan shared that he finds Alia Bhatt ‘perfect’.

In the throwback video, when asked to choose one person to be his co-star, Ahaan replied, “The perfect actor? Maybe Alia Bhatt. I think she is one of the, if not one of the best, like the best actor we have in the country.” Well, maybe one day after his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan could get his dream and sign a film with Alia! Currently, the internet is eagerly looking forward to Ahaan’s first film. Gushing about the same, a netizen predicted, “What if this movie actually has banger music album( as they said intense love story) and ends being Ashiqui 2 of this generation giving a good start to these debutants,” whereas another fan shared, “Ngl ive been craving a good yrf romance flick. Hoping this delivers.”

Well, we wish Ahaan all the best!