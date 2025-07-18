Saiyaara X Reviews: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s debut film has been declared a superhit; netizens say ‘a star is born’

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara, co-starring newcomer Aneet Padda, arrived in theatres today and it has already made a new record. The final advance booking collections for opening day of the Mohit Suri directorial was ₹9.39 crore. This amount in itself is more than the total opening day collection of Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s debut films. With their very first film, Ahaan and Aneet have reportedly reached the leagues of seasoned stars such as Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. While haters claim that these numbers are fake, early netizen reviews of Saiyaara suggest that Ahaan and Aneet have a bright future ahead. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday

Lauding Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are clearly stars in the making, an early audience member wrote, “A star is born ......#AhaanPanday delivers an knockout performance in the film and #AneetPadda gives him able support. The simple story , superhit music, emotional depth make the film one of the best of the year. Don't miss this one. #MohitSuri #yrf . BLOCK BUSTER,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#AhaanPanday makes a smashing debut – commanding screen presence, emotionally nuanced performance, and tremendous confidence for a newcomer... Hard to believe this is his first film... A star is born. #AneetPadda is top-notch – radiant, expressive, and an absolute natural. Her portrayal is flawless, and the emotional depth she brings is remarkable for a debutante. Most importantly, #Ahaan and #Aneet's chemistry is electrifying – organic and heartfelt....”

Another netizen shared, “ROMANCE ERA IS BACK! 🔥 After ages, a truly intense romantic film from Bollywood. #Saiyaara brings back the Aashiqui vibes, emotional, engaging, and fresh. #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda shine ✨ And the music??? Absolutely beautiful elevates every damn moment! 🎶,” while a review read, “#Saiyaara BLOCKBUSTER 4🌟 .New age romance with perfect blend of music and emotion.going to have a long run #AhaanPanday entry scene is like a superstar.#AneetPadda how beautiful she is...Both acted beautifully. #MohitSuri direction takes the film to new height #SAIYAARAreview.”

A dream debut for Ahaan and Aneet! After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to book your tickets for Saiyaara this weekend?