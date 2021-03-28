Step inside Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad, which has a man cave and a king size bed: 'I need that big a bed'

Adtiya Roy Kapur lives in a typical 'bachelor pad' in Mumbai, complete with a pool table, a man cave, and a view of the skyline and the sea. Aditya spoke about his house in a video posted by architect Ashiesh Shah on YouTube.

In the video, Aditya said that the last couple of houses that he'd lived in were defined by 'organised chaos', but he made it a point that his new house would be 'uncluttered'. And so he began 'ruthlessly' throwing unnecessary things away, and opted for a minimalist look. Although his living room has a piano, gifted by his mother.

Aditya Roy Kapur's living area.

Aditya said that many of his friends tried to 'dissuade' him from putting a pool table in his house, predicting that he'd get bored of it in three months and it would take up a lot of space, but he said that he has a personal connection to the game, and really wanted to have a table in his house. He joked that when he has a girlfriend or a wife living with him, he'd convert the table to a spot where he can change a baby's diapers.

The pool table in Aditya Roy Kapur's house.

He also spoke about his 'king-size bed', which he was reluctant to offer a glimpse of in the video. "Tell me why a bachelor needs such a big bed?" Ashiesh asked mischievously, to which Aditya replied, "I'll tell you why, because the guest room no longer has a bed." The two laughed at the idea of Aditya's guests sleeping in his bed.

Aditya Roy Kapur's man cave.





Aditya also gushed about his red couch, in his man cave. The 'den' area has a lounge area and he said that he spends time in the area watching TV, reading, or eating. The man cave also has a bar. He said that he didn't want to put the bar in the living area because then it would look like 'one arcade of like debauchery'.

Aditya's last two releases -- Sadak 2 and Ludo -- debuted on streaming platforms. He will soon be seen in Om - The Battle Within, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

