One Piece Chapter 1117: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

With Joy Boy's motives out in the open, One Piece fans now eagerly await the release of the next chapter. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece reigns as one of the longest-running and most popular manga series of all time. As the anticipation builds, fans can find respite in the fact that the release date for Chapter 1117 is now confirmed. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Chapter 1117 is scheduled to arrive next week(Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1117 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1117 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 17, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone.

Time Zone Time Day Date PDT 8:00 am Sunday June 16 CDT 10:00 am Sunday June 16 EDT 11:00 am Sunday June 16 GMT 3:00 pm Sunday June 16 ACST 12:30 am Monday June 17

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1117?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1115 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1117?

In the previous chapter, fans saw the discovery of the Transmission Transponder Snail, which was being guarded by the Iron Giant. In continuation to that, One Piece Chapter 1117 is likely to reveal the unfortunate end of Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast. Speculative theories suggest that the upcoming chapter could also provide an update on the Straw Hats and their great escape plan.