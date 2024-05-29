One Piece Episode 1107: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The previous episode of One Piece has left fans eagerly awaiting an update about Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts. As the Egghead arc continues, the situation on the Egghead Island saw a major turn of events with Vivi Nefertari's reappearance. However, fans now have some respite as the release date of One Piece Episode 1107 is officially confirmed. So, here's all you need to know: One Piece Episode 1107 is titled A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1107 release date and time

The upcoming episode titled, A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory is set to arrive on Sunday, June 2, at 9:30 am JST. However, audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will see a night-time release a day prior. You can check out the exact schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 5:30 pm June 1 Saturday CDT 7:30 pm June 1 Saturday EDT 8:30 pm June 1 Saturday GMT 12:30 am June 2 Sunday ACST 10:00 am June 2 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1107?

The episode will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

Is there a trailer for One Piece Episode 1107?

A promo clip for the upcoming episode was unveiled on One Piece's official YouTube channel. You can watch the teaser below.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1107?

Fans are likely to see the next episode revealing the motive behind Vivi's reappearance. The episode could also turn things upside down by shifting the focus back to the Egghead Island. Speculative theories also suggest that Episode 1107 may bring the search and rescue mission for Dr. Vegapunk to the forefront.