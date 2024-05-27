One Piece Chapter 1116: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

As Vegapunk continues to reveal the truths about Void Century, One Piece fans eagerly await the arrival of the next chapter. Written and illustrated by Echiiro Oda, the action-fantasy series reigns as one of the longest-running manga, with 1115 chapters released so far. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release of the next chapter: One Piece Chapter 1116 is scheduled to arrive this weekend in the US

One Piece Chapter 1116 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1116 is set to arrive on Monday, June 3, at 12 am JST. However, audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will see a daytime release a day before. As the timing varies across regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am June 2 Sunday CDT 10 am June 2 Sunday EDT 11 am June 2 Sunday GMT 3 pm June 2 Sunday ACST 12:30 am June 3 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1116?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1115 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1116?

While no concrete spoilers are available for the upcoming chapter, fans have been devising interesting speculative theories online. One Piece Chapter 1116 will most likely pick up right where the previous chapter ended as Dr Vegapunk continues revealing more details about the Void Century. The chapter is also likely to be the last few of the current Egghead arc. This could also mean that fans could see the build-up of Luffy's execution of his escape plan from the Egghead Island.