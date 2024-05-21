One Piece celebrates 25th anniversary with grand Las Vegas display and exciting global partnerships

Toei Animation has announced the 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime adaptation outlining an array of celebratory events and partnerships in order to expand the franchise’s reach. One Piece anime to celebrate 25th anniversary with grand Las Vegas display.

From June 10-16, 2024, the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas, known as the Exosphere, is set to feature a "stunning, larger than life display” One Piece display. This signifies a major promotional event, leveraging the high visibility of the Las Vegas landmark to celebrate and advertise One Piece.

Coinciding with the Exosphere event, a new official English YouTube channel for One Piece will be launched.

The franchise is expanding with an array of licensing partnerships and products:

Cloud9: Collaboration with the esports organization will result in One Piece-themed apparel and accessories, merging the worlds of anime and esports culture.

Culturefly: This partnership will create exclusive One Piece collectibles, subscription boxes, and tech accessories, catering to fans who enjoy themed merchandise.

DIM MAK: DJ Steve Aoki's fashion brand will release limited-edition One Piece apparel and collectibles.

Greatness LCC: Led by Andy Nguyen, this collaboration will introduce the first-ever One Piece Café in the U.S., offering a unique dining experience themed around the series.

IMLDESIGNS: Focused on children’s apparel, this design house will produce a range of One Piece clothing and collectibles targeted at younger fans.

KessCo: Known for games and toys, this partnership will result in One Piece-themed outdoor toys and tabletop games, adding to the interactive experiences available to fans.

Kura Sushi USA: This Japanese restaurant chain will host a limited-time collaboration featuring One Piece-themed prizes, merchandise, and decor, enhancing the dining experience for fans.

Otaku Lamps: This company will offer a variety of licensed neon and LED lamps themed around One Piece, catering to fans who enjoy collectible lighting products.

PUMA: As a leading sports brand, PUMA will create One Piece-themed footwear, apparel, and accessories, merging sportswear with anime fandom.

Trends International: This supplier will produce One Piece posters, calendars, stickers, and stationary products, offering fans various ways to display their fandom.

Scholastic Corporation: As a major publisher, Scholastic will release One Piece coloring and tracing books, aimed at younger fans and those who enjoy interactive books.

Super Impulse USA: This manufacturer will create a line of Poptaters, which are humorous mashups of One Piece characters in Potato Head form, adding a playful element to the merchandise lineup.