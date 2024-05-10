Aamir Khan breaks silence on Sarfarosh 2 at 25th anniversary celebration screening: 'Will give it a serious shot'

As Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh clocks 25 years, the actor recently came to the premiere of his 1996 action-thriller. A special screening for the John Matthew Matthan directorial was organised in Mumbai. Aamir while addressing the press, finally about the sequel to Sarfarosh. (Also read: Aamir Khan dances with ex-wife Reena Dutta at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Watch) Aamir Khan recently broke silence on his plans for Sarfarosh 2.

Aamir spills-the-beans on Sarfarosh 2

During the interaction with the press, Aamir was quizzed about his plans for Sarfarosh 2. The actor said, “Aapne hum sabke dil ki baat chheen li hai. Main to kai saalo se John ke peechhe pada hoon ki banao. Balki humne jo film ka aakhri scene hai usme thoda sa feeling bhi di thi ki Sarfarosh 2 aane waali hai (You have just said what we all have felt in our hearts. I have been after John (John Mathew Mathan for so many years that he should make the sequel. In the climax of Sarfarosh we gav a hint about Sarfarosh 2 as well).” The audiences in the event shouted “Sarfarosh 2” as Aamir and Naseeruddin Shah smiled. The actor further added, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sarfarosh cast attend 25 years celebration screening

Aamir arrived in his casuals at the screening as he donned a dark-blue t-shirt and ripped jeans. Sonali Bendre who starred opposite Aamir in Sarfarosh attended the premiere dressed in a red gown. The supporting cast of the film including Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Makarand Deshpande, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Ashok Lokhande also attended the screening.

About Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh was based on an Indian police officer's fight against cross-border terrorism. Aamir's portrayal of Ajay Singh Rathod against the antagonist Gulfam Hassan played by Naseeruddin Shah received appreciation. The film was both critically and commercially successful. Sarfarosh bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It was remade in Kannada and was titled Sathyameva Jayathe. The Telugu remake of the Aamir starrer was called Astram (2006), featuring Vishnu Manchu and Anushka Shetty.

Aamir is currently shooting for his new film titled Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary.