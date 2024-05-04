Aamir Khan dances with ex-wife Reena Dutta at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Watch

Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare got married in an intimate, white wedding in Udaipur earlier this year. Ira has now shared a new video from their wedding, where Aamir Khan, ex-wife Reena Dutta were seen dancing on stage. In the video, Ira and Nupur were seen having a gala time with friends and other attendees, and reacting to several emotional tributes from their well-wishers. (Also read: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding video is out, couple ties knot in Christian-inspired white ceremony. Watch) Aamir Khan, Reena Dutt and Ira Khan in the new video shared by Ira Khan.

Ira Khan shares new video from her wedding

The video, shared by Ira on her Instagram, started with some fun moments from their pre-wedding festivities. Ira and Nupur had many friends who did some fun physical activities, including a football match. Ira and Nupur were seen hugging their friends and getting emotional as their close friends gave emotional speeches.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ira and Nupur shared a kiss and was seen dancing. Aamir was also seen dancing with ex-wife Reena Dutta, holding hands together. Aamir and Ira also received a tight embrace from Aamir and Ira. Kiran Rao was also present, and shared that whenever she sees them, she feels a sense of ‘security.’ Aamir also shared how deeply both Ira and Nupur have connected very ‘deeply’.

More details

Ira Khan is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. She dated Nupur for a long time and got engaged in 2023. Before the ceremony in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai.

Later that month, Aamir also hosted a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guest. It was held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Some of the attendees were Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Ashutosh Gowariker, Juhi Chawla, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Dilip Joshi, and Mithila Palkar.