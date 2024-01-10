Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding video is out, couple ties knot in Christian-inspired white ceremony. Watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, and the first look from their wedding ceremony is here. The newlywed couple looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle together, holding hands. Several videos from inside the Christian-themed ceremony surfaced online.(Also read: Ira Khan decks up in black lehenga, cape for sangeet; watches Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad perform on stage) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding video

Inside videos from the ceremony emerged on Instagram on several paparazzi accounts. While Ira opted for a white gown, which had sheer detailing. She tied her hair and opted for a beautiful tiara to go with the minimal look. Nupur looked dapper in a light yellow suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family members showered flower petals on them. The bride's father, Aamir Khan, was seen looking emotional, as he wiped his tears and cheered for the newlywed couple. The wedding was also attended by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir's first wife, Reena looked beautiful in a saree.

Ira Khan's pre wedding ceremonies

On Tuesday, the couple held a special sangeet night. The event saw a special performance by Aamir as he was also joined by Kiran and Azad. All of them dedicated a beautiful rendition of Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa to Ira, especially Azad, who took over during the verse Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the song. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits, while Ira opted for an embroidered lehenga with a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired cape. Nupur wore a suit.

Besides sangeet, the family also opted for several other pre-wedding festivities. This included a round of a football match and a workout session with the bride and groom before D-day. They also had a mehendi ceremony where Aamir Khan flaunted heena on his palm as well. Prior to this, pictures from their haldi function were shared by Ira herself.

Who is Ira Khan?

Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. Ira and Nupur dated for a long time until Nupur proposed to her last year. They got engaged in 2023 and held a party in Mumbai.

On January 3, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. Following their wedding in Rajasthan, reportedly, they will also host a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13. It will be for Aamir's friends and colleagues from Bollywood as well as the south film industries.

