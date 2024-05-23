One Piece Episode 1106: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

In the last few episodes, there have been significant developments in the plotline of the Egghead Arc. As Saturn is now headed to Egghead Island with Admiral Kizaru, anticipation for the next episode is brewing among One Piece fans. With Episode 1106 set to arrive this weekend, here's what you need to know: One Piece Episode 1106 will reveal more significant developments in the Egghead Arc

One Piece Episode 1106 release date and time

The Episode titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk! is slated to be released on Sunday, May 26, at 9:30 am JST. However, US audiences will see a nighttime release a day before, on Saturday. You can check out the exact release schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 5:30 pm May 25 Saturday CDT 7:30 pm May 25 Saturday EDT 8:30 pm May 25 Saturday GMT 12:30 am May 26 Sunday ACST 11:00 am May 26 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1106?

The episode will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1106?

With several characters headed to Egghead Island, the current arc is reaching its peak moment, where literally anything could happen. Episode 1106 is likely to bring back Saturn into the big picture as he voyages with Kizaru. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode could also reveal the Straw Hats' plans to safely escape.

Is there a trailer for One Piece Episode 1106?

The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode was released on One Piece's official YouTube channel on Sunday. You can watch the clip below: