 One Piece Episode 1106: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1106: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 23, 2024 09:37 PM IST

With Episode 1106 titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk! set to arrive this weekend, here's what you need to know:

In the last few episodes, there have been significant developments in the plotline of the Egghead Arc. As Saturn is now headed to Egghead Island with Admiral Kizaru, anticipation for the next episode is brewing among One Piece fans. With Episode 1106 set to arrive this weekend, here's what you need to know:

One Piece Episode 1106 will reveal more significant developments in the Egghead Arc
One Piece Episode 1106 will reveal more significant developments in the Egghead Arc

One Piece Episode 1106 release date and time

The Episode titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk! is slated to be released on Sunday, May 26, at 9:30 am JST. However, US audiences will see a nighttime release a day before, on Saturday. You can check out the exact release schedule according to your time zone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmMay 25Saturday
CDT7:30 pmMay 25Saturday
EDT8:30 pmMay 25Saturday
GMT12:30 amMay 26Sunday
ACST11:00 amMay 26Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1106?

The episode will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1106?

With several characters headed to Egghead Island, the current arc is reaching its peak moment, where literally anything could happen. Episode 1106 is likely to bring back Saturn into the big picture as he voyages with Kizaru. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode could also reveal the Straw Hats' plans to safely escape.

Is there a trailer for One Piece Episode 1106?

The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode was released on One Piece's official YouTube channel on Sunday. You can watch the clip below:

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1106: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On