Blue Lock Chapter 262: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Ever since it was first serialised in the Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2018, Blue Lock has amassed a considerable fan following. Following a brief hiatus amid Golden Week in Japan, the famed sports manga series is back to its standard release schedule. In the previous Chapter 261, fans learned more about Michael Kaiser's past. As the anticipation for the next chapter grows, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

Blue Lock Chapter 262 release date and time

The upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 262 is set to arrive Wednesday, May 22, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release a day prior. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am May 21 Tuesday CT 9 am May 21 Tuesday ET 10 am May 21 Tuesday GMT 3 pm May 21 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am May 22 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 262?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that while the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audience only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 262?

In the previous Chapter 261, titled Malice, fans saw more of Michael Kaiser's past and learned how his trust issues arose. Towards the end, Isagi reminds Kaiser that Munchen is no longer an ally. Picking up right after this, Chapter 262 is likely to reveal how he plans to strengthen his position against Munchen.