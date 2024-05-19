 Blue Lock Chapter 262: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blue Lock Chapter 262: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 19, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Blue Lock Chapter 262

Ever since it was first serialised in the Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2018, Blue Lock has amassed a considerable fan following. Following a brief hiatus amid Golden Week in Japan, the famed sports manga series is back to its standard release schedule. In the previous Chapter 261, fans learned more about Michael Kaiser's past. As the anticipation for the next chapter grows, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights for the North American theatrical release of Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi(Crunchyroll)
Crunchyroll has acquired the rights for the North American theatrical release of Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi(Crunchyroll)

Blue Lock Chapter 262 release date and time

The upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 262 is set to arrive Wednesday, May 22, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release a day prior. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PT7 amMay 21Tuesday
CT9 amMay 21Tuesday
ET10 amMay 21Tuesday
GMT3 pmMay 21Tuesday
ACST12:30 amMay 22Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 262?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that while the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audience only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 262?

In the previous Chapter 261, titled Malice, fans saw more of Michael Kaiser's past and learned how his trust issues arose. Towards the end, Isagi reminds Kaiser that Munchen is no longer an ally. Picking up right after this, Chapter 262 is likely to reveal how he plans to strengthen his position against Munchen.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Blue Lock Chapter 262: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On