 Blue Lock Chapter 261: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blue Lock Chapter 261: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 09, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Keep reading to find out the release date and time of Blue Lock Chapter 261 as sports manga series is back after a brief hiatus

Good news for Blue Lock fans! Following the Golden Week in Japan, the Weekly Shonen Magazine is back from its brief hiatus. This means the next chapter is due this weekend. With the previous issue highlighting Michael Kaiser's tragic past, fans eagerly await to see what's next in store. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

Blue Lock is back from a brief hiatus amid Golden Week in Japan
Blue Lock is back from a brief hiatus amid Golden Week in Japan

Blue Lock Chapter 261 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 261 is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 15, at 12 am JST. However, a majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Tuesday, May 14. You can check out the exact release schedule according to your time zone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PT7 amMay 14Tuesday
CT9 amMay 14Tuesday
ET10 amMay 14Tuesday
GMT3 pmMay 14Tuesday
ACST12:30 amMay 15Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 261?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that while the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audience only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 261?

While no concrete spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 261 are available at the time of writing, it is expected to pick up right after Chapter 260, which was titled Piece of S**t. In continuation with flashbacks about Michael Kaiser's tragic past, the next chapter is likely to reveal the nature of his relationship with the current PIFA president, Ray Dark. Speculative theories also suggest that the upcoming chapter could also reveal how his “Meta Vision” eyes came to be.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On