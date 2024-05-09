Blue Lock Chapter 261: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Good news for Blue Lock fans! Following the Golden Week in Japan, the Weekly Shonen Magazine is back from its brief hiatus. This means the next chapter is due this weekend. With the previous issue highlighting Michael Kaiser's tragic past, fans eagerly await to see what's next in store. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: Blue Lock is back from a brief hiatus amid Golden Week in Japan

Blue Lock Chapter 261 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 261 is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 15, at 12 am JST. However, a majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Tuesday, May 14. You can check out the exact release schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am May 14 Tuesday CT 9 am May 14 Tuesday ET 10 am May 14 Tuesday GMT 3 pm May 14 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am May 15 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 261?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that while the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audience only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 261?

While no concrete spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 261 are available at the time of writing, it is expected to pick up right after Chapter 260, which was titled Piece of S**t. In continuation with flashbacks about Michael Kaiser's tragic past, the next chapter is likely to reveal the nature of his relationship with the current PIFA president, Ray Dark. Speculative theories also suggest that the upcoming chapter could also reveal how his “Meta Vision” eyes came to be.