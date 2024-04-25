Blue Lock Chapter 260: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Blue Lock is one of the most popular manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. First serialised in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2018, it revolves around Japan's national football team. Due to its worldwide success and popularity, a film adaptation titled Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi is set to arrive on June 28 in the US. To commemorate the film, the previous chapter 259 featured a special coloured panel. Ahead of next chapter's release, here's what you need to know: Blue Lock Chapter 260 release date and time is confirmed(8Bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 260 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 260, titled Piece of Trash, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 1, at 12 am JST. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule acWhcording to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am April 30 Tuesday CT 9 am April 30 Tuesday ET 10 am April 30 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 30 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am May 1 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 260?

Blue Lock fans can read Chapter 259 upon its release on Kodansha's K Manga website and app. It is important to note that the platform is exclusive to the US audience only. While there is no subscription fee, fans must purchase points to access the latest chapters. However, only a few chapters are available as of now, with new free-to-read chapters being added every Monday.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 260?

While no spoilers are available as of yet, based on the title of the chapter, it is likely to be focused on Kaiser. Speculative theories suggest that he will be replaced by someone else in the team as the clock is running out. Considering how he missed his attempt at goal during the crucial time, his downfall could be the highlight of the chapter.