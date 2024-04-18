Blue Lock Chapter 259: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Blue Lock is undoubtedly one of the most famous, long-running manga series. Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, the soccer fiction was first serialised in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2018. The upcoming 22-page chapter is set to be released next week, along with a special colour page to commemorate the franchise's anime film, Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Blue Lock Chapter 259 will also include a colour page to commemorate the franchise's upcoming anime film, Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi(8Bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 259 release date and time

Chapter 259 will arrive on Wednesday, April 24, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 7 am April 23 Tuesday CST 9 am April 23 Tuesday EST 10 am April 23 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 23 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am April 24 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 259?

Blue Lock fans can read Chapter 259 upon its release on Kodansha's K Manga website and app. It is important to note that the platform is exclusive to the US audience only. While there is no subscription fee, fans must purchase points to access the latest chapters. Currently, only 43 chapters are available for free, with new free-to-read chapters being added every Monday.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 259?

In the previous chapter titled Combine-Invent-New Weapon, fans saw the reactions of others to Isagi's new technique, through which he was able to secure an important goal. Chapter 258 also saw a change in a team with Kurona replacing Grim. In continuation with that, Chapter 259 is likely to reveal who emerges stronger- Isagi or Kaiser. Speculative theories suggest that there could be a change in tactics with the primary focus on Isagi. Should he secure another goal, he would be dubbed a better player.