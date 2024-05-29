Blue Lock Chapter 264: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

The beloved sports manga series Blue Lock is back with another chapter, set to arrive next week. In the previous issue, fans saw a major shift in Michael Kaiser's thoughts. With the release of its first chapter in 2018, Blue Lock has amassed a wide fan base. It is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, with illustrations from Yusuke Nomura. Ahead of next chapter's release, here's all you need to know: Blue Lock Chapter 264 is set to arrive next week, here's what you should know ahead of the release

Blue Lock Chapter 264 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 264 is set to arrive on Wednesday, June 5, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Tuesday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the release schedule based on your timezone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am June 4 Tuesday CDT 10 am June 4 Tuesday EDT 11 am June 4 Tuesday GMT 3 pm June 4 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am June 5 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 264?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that while the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audience only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 264?

While no spoilers for Chapter 264 have been revealed yet, Blue Lock fans are likely to see a narrative shift, with a primary focus on Kiyora Jin. The previous chapter set the stage for a moment of truth for him—but will he stand out? Considering he wants to be in future games, he must outshine others.