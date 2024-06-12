 Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious thing’ - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious thing’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 12, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Gayle King reveals Oprah Winfrey is in hospital due to “some kind of stomach” bug.

Oprah Winfrey has been reportedly hospitalized due to “some kind of stomach thing”, per her close friend and journalist Gayle King.

Oprah Winfrey walks on stage to present the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Oprah Winfrey walks on stage to present the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

King said this on Tuesday on the show ‘CBS Mornings’, attributing Winfrey’s lack of appearance on the news program to her ailment, which could have been a bad stomach virus that required her to seek medical attention.

Oprah was hospitalized after ‘stuff was coming out of both ends’

“Yesterday she said, ‘I’m going to rally, I’m going to rally.’ She had some kind of stomach thing where — stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic,” King said.

“But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital. Dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,” King emphasized.

“She will be OK. She will be OK,” King affirmed, and added, “I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail, but I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and it bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

ALSO READ| Oprah Winfrey apologises for her major role in encouraging 'diet culture': I have been a steadfast participant

Stepping in for Winfrey, King announced Winfrey's latest book club selection and interviewed the featured author, David Wroblewski, mimicking Winfrey's flair: “extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life’s true purpose.”

‘Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus’

A spokesperson for the media mogul confirmed her hospitalization and subsequent recovery. “Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” the spokesperson stated but didn't disclose specifics regarding Winfrey's hospital stay or the cause of her illness.

It was clarified that Winfrey's recent health setback had “no relation to weight loss medications”.

In December, Winfrey told People, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift.”

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing.”

News / World News / US News / Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with 'very serious thing'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
