TikToker and Club Rat creator Eva Evans's cause of death confirmed as…

The cause of death for TikTok star and Club Rat creator Eva Evans has been revealed as suicide by hanging. Eva Evans in a picture shared by her sister (lilajoyful) on Instagram.

Evans was found deceased in her New York City apartment on April 20, per TMZ. Friends of Evans reportedly told authorities they were unaware of her experiencing emotional issues.

Evans was a well-known face on TikTok, boasting over 300,000 followers. Her content ranged from discussions about breakups to reviews of her TikTok purchases.

Evans always opened up about her mental health struggles

Earlier in March, Evans shared in a video what she planned to wear to confront her boyfriend about suspected infidelity. “I’m wearing my hoops obviously, you’ve gotta have great hoops,” Evans said tearfully. “I’m wearing my big fur coat because it’s armor.”

Evans was also the creator of the show Club Rat, which started as a TikTok series in 2023 before becoming available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

Evans also reflected on the challenges of independent media production: “Me thinking about how I spent a year of my life and all my savings to create a comedy series about women by women, only to find out people don’t spend money on independently produced media, they just watch what’s included with their streaming service.”

Evans opened up about her mental health struggles several times, like in March, revealing that she began therapy at 16. “When I was 16 I was forcibly taken to a wilderness therapy program and spent almost a year in treatment centers,” she captioned a TikTok post. “Today, I'm a filmmaker and I developed a TV show based on my experience :).”

Evan's sister wrote an eulogy confirming her death

The news of Evans’ death was announced by her sister, Lila, on Instagram on April 21.

“Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” Lila wrote.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

Lila concluded, “I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

“All my love, Lila.”