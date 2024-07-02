Jamie Foxx says he had a ‘bad headache’ before mysterious hospitalization in a fan video: Watch

Jamie Foxx has finally shared some insight into the mysterious health condition that led to his hospitalization for weeks last year. The Hollywood veteran offered these details in a fan video lensed in downtown Phoenix. When New York's Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities, such as Foxx, and a handful of politicians. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Foxx, 56, experienced a severe health episode on April 11 of the previous year, leading to an extended stay in an Atlanta hospital. Following this, he received treatment at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago.

Foxx says he can't ‘remember anything’

Foxx has since made a full recovery. Until now, he has only provided brief updates regarding his health, never fully explaining the cause of his hospitalization. However, this time also Foxx stopped short of revealing the exact nature of his ailment.

In a recent viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Golden Globe award winner is seen speaking to a group of people outside a restaurant.

He described the onset of his condition stating he had a “bad headache.”

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx recounted. “I was gone 20 days. Don’t remember anything.”

He further elaborated on his experience, mentioning that his sister and daughter took him to see several doctors in Atlanta. “I’m in Atlanta, they told me. My sister, my daughter took me to the first doctor. Next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” Foxx explained while to his head.

He further details about his condition, saying, “I won’t say it on camera. I won’t say it on camera.”

Foxx acknowledged his mysterious health issue

In a July 2023 Instagram post, he said, “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” and added, “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you—I just didn't want you to see me like that.”

The first public acknowledgement of Foxx's illness came from his daughter Corrine, 30, who posted on social media last April about her father's health scare.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on April 23. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Following his initial treatment in Atlanta, TMZ reported that Foxx was transferred to a specialist facility in Chicago. By July, he was spotted playing pickleball in the city, indicating significant progress in his recovery. In August, Foxx took to Instagram to update his fans, saying, “finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”