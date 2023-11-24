‘Never happened’ Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations at NYC restaurant

The year hasn't been favorable for Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx, as he continues to find himself in trouble one after another. A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Jamie Foxx in 2015 filed a lawsuit against him, according to information that was recently made public by TMZ. Identified as Jane Doe in court documents, she alleges that the incident took place at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015. Clearing his stance over the hot debate and alleged lawsuit, Jamie’s representative spoke to media outlets refuting all the claims. Read more: Jamie Foxx sued for sexual assault in 2015 case FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(AP)

Jamie Foxx strongly refutes sexual assault claims

A spokesperson for the actor spoke with PEOPLE on Thursday after the news went viral online and released a statement. They straightforwardly denied all the allegations citing ‘It never happened’.

Delving deeper into the past they said “In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter, the claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again."

Jamie Foxx intends to take legal action

"And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,". This statement implies that Mr. Foxx intends to pursue legal action against the plaintiff and her attorneys after the case is resolved.

Jamie Foxx’s alleged sexual assault case

As per the information acquired by the media outlet, the accuser claimed to have spotted Jamie Foxx and co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group Mark Birnbaum at the rooftop bar. She and a friend went over to Foxx's table at around one in the morning to take pictures. The woman claimed that Foxx, who appeared to be drunk, grabbed her arm and assaulted her in the rear section of the rooftop. The woman is requesting both punitive and compensatory damages, as well as a jury trial.