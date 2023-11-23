Jamie Foxx sued for sexual assault in 2015 case

Fresh trouble is brewing for Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx. As per a new report by TMZ, court documents reveal that he has been sued by a woman in a case of sexual assault that allegedly happened in 2015. (Also read: ‘No way admitting to rape allegation’, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on lawsuit settlement with Cassie) Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual harassment in 2018 as well.(AP)

The fresh lawsuit

The woman's identity has not been revealed and she is referred to as Jane Doe in the court documents. She alleged that Jamie Foxx assaulted her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015. The restaurant; its employees; and the co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group, Mark Birnbaum have been listed as defendants in the lawsuit. The woman is seeking a trial by jury, and compensatory and punitive damages.

Jamie in trouble again

This is not the first time that Jamie Foxx has been accused of harassment. During the MeToo movement, a woman accused Jamie of sexually harassing her, which he denied.

Recent controversies

This year has not been the best for Jamie. In April, news of his hospitalisation surfaced after he experienced an undisclosed "medical complication." Later, he got in trouble for his seemingly anti-semitic post on social media.

Actor shared a cryptic and since-deleted post to his IG that read as follows: "They killed this dude name Jesus...what do you think they'll do to you???!"

His fans and critics didn't take it well and the actor faced severe backlash. The post was interpreted as antisemitic belief of ‘Jewish decide’ which the American Jewish Committee defines as “the charge that Jews bear eternal responsibility for the death of Jesus Christ.”

Jamie Foxx reacted to the backlash and apologised to the Jewish community stating, ‘I know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intention.' He further went on to clarify, ‘I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community.

