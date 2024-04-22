TikToker Eva Evans passes on at 29; Club Rat creator's sister pens eulogy while still in ‘constant cycle of denial’

Following Kyle Marisa Roth's death on April 15, the TikTok is reeling from another devastating loss. Rising social media star and New York influencer Eva Evans, who created the Prime Video comedy series Club Rat, has passed on. Evans' sister, Lila, announced the news of her unfortunate demise on April 21 via an Instagram post. Eva Evans in a picture shared by her sister (lilajoyful) on Instagram.

Urging everyone to share the post so that it reaches everyone it needed to in time, Lila wrote on social media: “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

Sharing a gleeful picture of Eva, she conveyed how she felt in a “constant cycle of denial and acceptance.” Keeping the internet eulogy brief, she added: “I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t.”

Lila concluded the note, mentioning that as her family plans the next step forward, she would be returning online later to express how much her sister meant to her and “just how different the world will be without her.”

Eva's family is currently planning a “celebration of Eva” on Tuesday, April 23, in lower Manhattan. In a subsequent Instagram post, Lisa updated the venue, where they'd be honouring Eva's life, at Grace Church in downtown Manhattan due to the “overwhelming response” on the previous post. An intimate gathering of immediate family and friends would follow later, details for which would be conveyed privately.

The latest update on Instagram ended with details for the service:

"Location: Grace Church, the corner of 10th street and Broadway.

Date: Tuesday, April 23rd at 4 pm.

Attire: Anything fucking fabulous, but no pressure. All dark colours."

Eva's cause of death wasn't confirmed at the time of writing.

More about TikToker Eva Evans

Before her passing, Evans amassed over 300,000 followers on TikTok, with her Instagram follower count recording over the 28.7k figure.

She's survived by her sisters, Lila, Zoe and Sofi and her mother.

The late social media star helmed the five-part 2023 series Club Rat streaming on Prime Video. She also co-wrote the show and starred in it as an influence who hits the dating scene again in NYC after her breakup video goes viral.

Like the show's direction, in real life, too, she recorded her actual breakup online in March as a journal entry of sorts. She shared her final Instagram post four days ago, which has now turned into a heartwarming destination for her co-stars, friends and fans celebrating her and their shared memories.

Heartfelt tributes celebrating Eva Evans' life

NYC stylist Martin Gregory wrote, “You will always be the coolest, kindest, funniest, most beautiful girl I have ever encountered in my life.”

Agents of SHIELD actress Alexi Wasser commented, “I’m in shock. She was a beautiful, kind, hilarious, sharp, witty, smart, funny, bright light ♥️”

The Hills album Lo Bosworth also shared her warm memories of the late influencer: "Rest in peace, angel Eva ❤️ you were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.