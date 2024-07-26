Paris Olympics opening ceremony 2024 live updates: Ambitious river parade to begin Games amid attack on French railways

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony 2024 Live Updates: The Paris Olympics are poised to make history with an unprecedented opening ceremony along the iconic river Seine on Friday evening. In a bold move that deviates from traditional practices, up to 7,000 athletes will cruise a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine aboard a parade of 85 boats, turning the river into a passage for the Olympic Games’ grand entrance....Read More

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured attendees that the event will be one of the most memorable opening ceremonies ever witnessed. The ceremony will be a vibrant celebration, reflecting France’s ambitious vision for the Games and showcasing its unique cultural flair. The lineup of performers remains a secret, but speculation points to major stars such as US pop sensation Lady Gaga and French-Malian artist Aya Nakamura, the most listened-to French-speaking musician worldwide.

However, this bold approach comes with its own risks. France remains on high alert for potential terrorism threats, as the decision to host the ceremony along the Seine has prompted concerns about security and safety. On Friday, France's rail network SNCF was hit with widespread acts of vandalism, including arson attacks. Many trains to and from Paris have since been either cancelled or diverted.

As the opening ceremony marks the first time a Summer Olympics will commence outside the stadium, it will be protected by an extraordinary array of security measures. Nearly 45,000 police and paramilitary officers will be deployed, supported by an additional 10,000 soldiers and 20,000 private security personnel.

The comprehensive security strategy includes the use of AI-enhanced cameras and vigilant monitoring from rooftops, ensuring meticulous oversight of the event. Starting an hour before the event begins at 7:30 PM local time (11 PM IST), a no-fly zone with a radius of 150 km around Paris will be enforced. This restriction will affect one of Europe's busiest air traffic hubs, grounding or diverting all flights in the area to prevent aerial threats.

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal will be India's flag-bearers at the marquee opening ceremony, leading the 117-athlete strong contingent for the Games. However, India did kickstart the Olympics campaign a day before the opening ceremony with archery ranking rounds, where both men's and women's teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

In the previous edition of the Games, India finished with its best-ever medal tally of 7, which included javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's coveted gold medal. Expectations, hence, will be high from the Indian contingent to better the previous mark, with medal contenders like Neeraj (athletics), Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (badminton), Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), and the Indian men's hockey team, among others, aiming to put their best foot forward.

The 2024 Olympics are set to showcase some of the greatest athletes of our time, with a star-studded lineup ready to captivate fans. LeBron James, aiming to secure a record-extending 17th gold medal for the USA in basketball, will also carry the American flag during the opening ceremony. Star gymnast Simone Biles will be keen to put behind the disappointment in Tokyo, while British tennis icon Andy Murray will bid farewell to his illustrious career following this Olympic appearance over the next two weeks.

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal might set the stage for a thrilling second-round clash with his arch-rival Novak Djokovic and will also team up with the defending Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, for a blockbuster doubles pairing. As athletics enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the Games, all eyes will be on the iconic 100m race, where Italy’s reigning champion, Marcell Jacobs, will defend his title.