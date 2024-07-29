Vance caught calling Trump a racist in shocking texts leaked by his trans classmate

JD Vance once strongly criticised Donald Trump, accusing him of “racism,” according to a recent report by the New York Times. The report contains bombshell text messages and emails from the former president's VP pick, shared by his former classmate. Sofia Nelson, who identifies as transgender, had a fallout with the senator in 2021 after he publically supported an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors. JD Vance's former classmate leaked shocking text messages from Trump's VP pick, in which he criticised the former president(AP )

JD Vance's shocking remarks about Trump revealed

Nelson, who was Vance's classmate at Yale Law School, shared about 90 of their emails and messages between 2014 to 2017. The 39-year-old condemned the GOP nominee, saying he was “outraged” at “Trump's rhetoric.” The conversation between the former friends depicts how swiftly Vance pivoted from a Trump rival to his running mate.

In 2015, the Ohio Senator made his opposition to Trump's candidacy clear, referring to him as a demagogue. “I'm not even sure how I feel about this Muslim stuff. I'm obviously outraged at Trump's rhetoric, and I worry most of all about how welcome Muslim citizens feel in their own country,” he said in response to Nelson's comment about Muslim women not feeling safe going out while wearing hijabs.

“But I also think that people have always believed crazy s**t. And there have always been demagogues willing to exploit the people who believe crazy s**t,” Vance added. In a separate message, he noted how the “Black people will suffer” because of Trump, accusing him of being a racist. “The more white people feel like voting for trump, the more black people will suffer. I really believe that,” he said in an excerpt from 2016.

The same year, Vance also expressed his faith in Hilary Clinton over the ex-POTUS, calling him a “disaster.” “I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge),” he said, adding, “because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered.”