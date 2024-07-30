Paris Olympics: Antisemitic protesters yell ‘Heil Hitler,’ perform Nazi salute during Israel soccer match in viral video

A group of antisemitic protesters were heard chanting “Heil Hitler” at the Israeli men’s soccer team while they were preparing to face off against Paraguay during the Paris Olympics. The group was seen booing the team over the weekend as the team stood for their national anthem at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night, July 27. Paris Olympics: Antisemitic protesters yell ‘Heil Hitler,’ perform Nazi salute during Israel soccer match (@LapoPontecorvi/X)

Several protesters waved Palestinian flags and some performed the Nazi salute to display their hatred. Many were spotted showing off a large sign with the words “Genocide Olympics” written on it.

The anti-Israel protesters were removed from the stadium. Fortunately, no disruption was reported, according to New York Post. Meanwhile, Israel was defeated by Paraguay in the Group D match 4-2.

“During the men’s football match between Israel and Paraguay at the Parc des Princes on 27 July, a banner bearing a political message was displayed, and anti-Semitic gestures were made,” a Paris Olympic organiser told Sky News.

“Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation,” the organiser added.

Not the first display of hate

This is not the first time the Israeli soccer club faced such hate during the Olympics this year. Last Wednesday, July 24, protesters waved Palestinian flags and booed the team during their anthem, before their match against Mali.

Guy Luzon, the head coach of the Israeli team, said the team will use these demonstrations as fuel to perform better. Bring on the loudest protests,” Luzon told Ynet News. “They will make us try harder.”

Meanwhile, French police have launched a probe after three Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games reportedly received death threats. For Olympic organisers, ensuring the Israeli team’s safety is reportedly of utmost priority. Elite tactical units have been escorting the athletes to and from events in Paris. The athletes have also been given 24-hour protection.