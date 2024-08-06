Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra gears up for title defence, Vinesh Phogat to open campaign

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat will be in action.

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 Live Updates: Day 10 turned out to be disappointing for India once again as Lakshya Sen missed out on a badminton bronze medal, on Monday. The Indian shuttler crashed to a 21-13 16-21 11-21 defeat against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. In table tennis, India managed to seal a 3-2 win vs Romania in the team round of 16 and booked a quarter-final berth. In athletics, Kiran Pahal finished in seventh position in her Round 1 heat of women's 400m, and into the repechage stage. Meanwhile, Avinash Sable bagged fifth spot in men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2, and is through to the final....Read More

In shooting, Maheshwari Singh, Anant Jeet Singh reached the bronze medal match of mixed skeet, but lost in the medal encounter. Nisha Dahiya was left extremely disappointed in wrestling, losing to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarters.

Day 11 is expected to be a thriller and the first-half for India will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with table tennis. The men's team, consisting of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal will be in Round of 16 action. Meanwhile, men's javelin throw qualification will also begin, with Kishore Jena's group in action. Kiran will also have her women's 400m repechage round in the first-half, followed by Vinesh Phogat's Paris 2024 opener against defending champion Yui Susaki.

The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra, whose javelin qualification round will begin at 3:30 PM IST, and the reigning champion will be looking to put in a good show. India will also be in action in sailing in the second-half, followed by the men's hockey team's semi-final clash vs Germany.

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11 SCHEDULE:

Table tennis

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

Hockey

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.

KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11-

- Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in men's javelin throw qualification

- Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign

- The men's hockey will face Germany in their semi-final match