Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra gears up for title defence, Vinesh Phogat to open campaign
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 Live Updates: Day 10 turned out to be disappointing for India once again as Lakshya Sen missed out on a badminton bronze medal, on Monday. The Indian shuttler crashed to a 21-13 16-21 11-21 defeat against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. In table tennis, India managed to seal a 3-2 win vs Romania in the team round of 16 and booked a quarter-final berth. In athletics, Kiran Pahal finished in seventh position in her Round 1 heat of women's 400m, and into the repechage stage. Meanwhile, Avinash Sable bagged fifth spot in men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2, and is through to the final....Read More
In shooting, Maheshwari Singh, Anant Jeet Singh reached the bronze medal match of mixed skeet, but lost in the medal encounter. Nisha Dahiya was left extremely disappointed in wrestling, losing to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarters.
Day 11 is expected to be a thriller and the first-half for India will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with table tennis. The men's team, consisting of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal will be in Round of 16 action. Meanwhile, men's javelin throw qualification will also begin, with Kishore Jena's group in action. Kiran will also have her women's 400m repechage round in the first-half, followed by Vinesh Phogat's Paris 2024 opener against defending champion Yui Susaki.
The spotlight will be on Neeraj Chopra, whose javelin qualification round will begin at 3:30 PM IST, and the reigning champion will be looking to put in a good show. India will also be in action in sailing in the second-half, followed by the men's hockey team's semi-final clash vs Germany.
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11 SCHEDULE:
Table tennis
Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm
Athletics
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm
Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm
Hockey
Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.
KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11-
- Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in men's javelin throw qualification
- Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign
- The men's hockey will face Germany in their semi-final match
Lakshya was left totally disappointed as he lost 21-13 16-21 11-21 in the bronze medal clash on Monday. Speaking after the match, Lakshya said, "I started this match really good but I couldn't hold the lead and then when he started playing well, it was hard for me to find answers in the rallies. Overall, a bit disappointed with the results."
Vinesh will face Susaki in her campaign opener in the women's 50kg event. Susaki is the defending champion and she won gold in Tokyo without losing a single point. She also hasn't lost a single bout since 2010, except for three losses to Irei (2015, 2017 and 2019).
The men's table tennis team will be in pre-quarterfinal action today, against China. Meanwhile in athletics, we will also see Kiran in women's 400m repechage action! The men's hockey team also face Germany in the semis!
Speaking to ANI, Jena said, "Preparation is very good, and we are getting a lot of support from here. It will be good. I will give my best tomorrow. I will play like a finalist. It is my first time, so I will give 100 per cent."
Commenting on Neeraj, he said, "You know how much Indian athletics has grown because of Neeraj bhai. Everyone has high hopes for him. It feels good that he is with us. He is staying with us. We wish him well."
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 11! Today is the day, which we have all been waiting for! Neeraj Chopra will be in action as the men's javelin throw qualification takes place today! He is the defending champion and is the favourite to get his second Olympic gold.