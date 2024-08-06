India vs Germany Live Score Hockey Semis, Paris Olympics 2024: IND face world champions with an eye on historic medal
The Indian hockey team faces Germany in the semifinal in the quest to set up final against the Netherlands.
The Indian hockey team will look to continue their impressive run in Paris as they face world champions Germany next in the semi-final tonight at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have played some incredible hockey in the ongoing campaign and beat the likes of Australia and Great Britain on their way to the semis. India have a rich history in the Olympics, but they haven't won a gold medal in over 40 years. India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games, however, they have an opportunity to end their drought in Paris and considering their form, there is a decent probability of it.
India and Germany also share a lot of history in the sport. Germany are familiar opponents for India in high-stakes tournaments, the most famous being the bronze medal match in Tokyo, where India registered a thrilling 5-4 win, thanks to a stunning last-second save by PR Sreejesh.
The Germans got the better of Argentina 3-2 in the quarterfinals to set-up the semi-final clash with India who produced a spirited performance against Great Britain in their last match. With one man down, India fought hard for over 40 minutes and pushed the match to the penalties with a 1-1 scoreline at the full time. In the penalties, PR Sreejesh made a couple of massive saves as India beat Great Britain 4-2 in the shootout.
Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, was rock-solid at the goal for India and made numerous saves in the last two quarters to deny Britain several chances to get ahead in the game.
Sreejesh made 10 spectacular saves from field shots. If that was not enough, he kept out 10 penalty corners.
"When I stepped on this field today (Sunday), there were two options for me. This can be my last match, or I got an opportunity for two more matches and I think, yeah, I got two more matches now," Sreejesh said later.
However, it won't be easy for India to replace Amit Rohidas in the defensive line, he received a red card against Britain. His absence is going to cause problems for India as Germany will be ready with their plans on Tuesday night to exploit his absence.
Rohidas' absence will also weaken India's options from penalty corners as he has been second to Harmanpreet from set pieces and the entire responsibility will now rest on the skipper.
In the days leading up to the Paris Games, India had played Germany in practice matches and the Harmanpreet-led side won five out of those six contests.
India produced a spirited show against Great Britain
Playing with 10 men for close to 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for unintentionally hitting rival forward Will Calnan on his face, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side defended stoutly to hold Britain 1-1 in regulation time and force a shoot-out, where it emerged 4-2 winner.
IND vs GER in recent times
In the days leading up to the Paris Games, India had played Germany in practice matches and the Harmanpreet-led side won five out of those six contests. India's most recent contests against Germany were in the FIH Pro League's London leg in June this year, where they defeated the Honamas 3-0 before losing 2-3 in the return tie.
The Great Wall of Indian Hockey
PR Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, was rock-solid at the goal for India against Great Britain. He made numerous saves in the last two quarters to deny Britain several chances to get ahead in the game. Sreejesh made 10 spectacular saves from field shots. If that was not enough, he kept out 10 penalty corners.
Indian hockey history at Olympics
India won their first Gold Medal after beating the Netherlands 3-0 in the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam and went on to dominate, winning Gold Medals in the 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, and 1980 Olympics. In addition to their 8 Gold Medals, India claimed a Silver medal in 1960 and 3 Bronze medals in 1968 and 1972, and the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.
India will miss Amit Rohidas
It won't be easy for the Indians as key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas has been suspended from the semifinal match after receiving a contentious red card against Britain, a decision which Hockey India has appealed. Rohidas' absence will also weaken India's options from penalty corners as he has been second to Harmanpreet from set pieces and the entire responsibility will now rest on the skipper.
Winner of India vs Germany to face Netherlands in final
Netherlands reached the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday with a much more comfortable 4-0 win over Spain. They will play in their first Olympic final since London 2012 as they bid to end a 24-year gold medal drought.
India beat Germany in Tokyo
Germany suffered a defeat against India when the two teams met last time in the Olympics. It was a bronze medal match in Tokyo, where India registered a thrilling 5-4 win, thanks to a stunning last-second save by PR Sreejesh.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 men's hockey semifinal.