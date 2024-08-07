Eric's feud with Harry and Meghan has a big link to Donald Trump as he calls them ‘spoiled apples’

Eric Trump has urged the UK to take back “spoiled apples” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reigniting his father’s feud with the Sussexes. During his recent interview with GB News, the 40-year-old claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would instantly be deported should Donald Trump get re-elected in November. Eric Trump reignites Donald Trump's feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP)

Trumps' feud with the Sussexes explained

On Sunday, the American businessman brought back the topic his father started earlier this year. “You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back. We’ll happily send them back from America,” Eric told the outlet. “You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure if you want them anymore.” “We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own,” the former president's second son added.

Eric's statement comes months after the GOP nominee decried Prince Harry for his past drug usage. The 39-year-old member of the royal family admitted to taking “magic mushrooms” in his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare. Despite affirming that he only used it for recreational purposes, Prince Harry faced a severe backlash that sparked a furious debate over his US visa eligibility. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, claimed that his immigration status was illegal.

Amid the raging debate over Prince Harry and Meghan's permanent stay in the US, Trump declared that he would rather have them deported. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he told the Express at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in February. However, the former president's statement came as a surprise considering their visas were approved under his administration in 2020.