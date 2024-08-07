Prince Harry ‘would ruin any chance of reconciliation’ with Royal family if he continued to ‘rub…’

Prince Harry’s continued revelations about the Royal Family have the potential to severely hinder any future peace talks, according to insiders. The duke is repeatedly “rubbing salt in the wounds” of his family. Prince Harry 'rubbing salt in the wounds' of Royal Family. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family have been high since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to step down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, where they now reside with their two children.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their lives as Royals and also appeared in a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. Their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, also spilled many Royal secrets. Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released in January 2023. The memoir dropped several bombshells, and the royals are particularly not happy about it.

Prince Harry's 'Spare' sequel could be 'final nail in coffin' for Royal reconciliation

Given the commercial success of ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry has been suggested to be considering a sequel. An insider told Heat Magazine, “It’s got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals.”

Royals are now genuinely fearing a second memoir from the Duke and any further disclosures by him “would ruin any chance of reconciliation.”

The source added, “It’s not exactly like his family has been very forgiving, so no doubt there’s some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose.”

The source suggested that ‘Spare’ would be remembered as “one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy” in recent memory.

“For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back - it would ruin any chance of reconciliation,” the source told Heat Magazine.

Despite these claims, there is a belief that Harry has little left to reveal besides his experiences of being “ostracised by the royals.”

However, Prince Harry has hinted at more untold stories. In an interview with The Telegraph, he mentioned that the initial draft of his memoir was significantly longer: “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way, and the hard bit was taking things out.”