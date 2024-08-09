5 held for duping F’bad woman of R 7 lakh after she dies by suicide

Gurugram: Five men involved in cybercrime were arrested from Delhi and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a Faridabad woman of ₹6.97 lakh, following which she died by suicide, police said on Friday. Five men involved in cybercrime were arrested from Delhi and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a Faridabad woman of ₹ 6.97 lakh. (Representational Image)

They said that the deceased woman was 24 years old and lived in a society in Sector 28. She had jumped to death from the 10th floor of her condominium on May 4.

In the course of investigation, it came to light that the deceased had fallen prey to cyber fraud after being trapped on social media and was cheated of ₹6.97 lakh between May 3 and May 4 via the Telegram app.

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects for abetment of suicide, cheating and under relevant sections of the Information-Technology Act at Sector-31 police station on May 13, police said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad police, said that the arrested suspects were identified as Prashant Kumar alias Jiji, Rizwan Ahmed, Mohammad Danish, Haider Ali and Manu Vimal.

“Ahmed was from Baghpat from where he was arrested on August 6. Based on his interrogation, the other four were arrested later and taken on police remand for interrogation,” he said.

Investigators said that a mobile phone and an ATM card were recovered from the suspects and they were sent to judicial custody on Friday. They said that at least eight more suspected members of the gang were yet to be arrested in the case.