Popular artificial sweetener linked to blood clots, heart attack; study finds

Popular artificial sweetener erythritol has been linked to increased risks of blood clots, heart attack and stroke, according to new research led by Cleveland Clinic. The Ohio-based not-for-profit medical institute published the study in the European Heart Journal on Thursday. Researchers have found that the sugar substitute, which is often blended with stevia, poses a higher risk of heart disease. Sugar substitute erythritol, which is often used in diet sodas, has been linked to increased risk of heart diseases(Representational Image)

Erythritol is a non-calorific sweetener commonly used in more than a hundred types of products, including yoghurt, ice cream, diet sodas, and protein bars. In contrast to sugar, it results in more active blood platelets, increasing the risk of blood clots, according to the study.

As the research was based on just 20 patients, experts outside of the study say that people should maintain caution while interpreting its results, per USA Today. However, the World Heart Organisation issued a warning in 2023 that artificial sweeteners like aspartame and stevia were linked to a greater risk of Type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and death in adults.

Dr. Stanley Hazen, a cardiologist and chair of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute, said, “After drinking an erythritol-sweetened drink, you're at heightened risk for clotting, and your platelet function changes – and this was seen in every subject who was tested.”

Hazen explained that people should consume natural sweeteners like sugar and honey in moderation instead of artificial sweeteners because natural sources don't pose a risk of clotting. “This adds to the growing body of evidence that artificial sweeteners in general, but especially sugar alcohols like erythritol, appear to promote or foster an enhanced clotting risk,” he added.

The study is based on a larger cardiovascular study, also led by Hazen in 2023, which tested blood samples from more than 1,100 people who underwent heart risk assessment over three years. A follow-up study included another group of 2,100 non-emergency patients. The research also linked erythritol to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death.