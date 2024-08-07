Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo gets $414k condo, lifetime supply of ramen after historic Olympics win

Carlos Yulo walked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics with not just two coveted gold medals but a long list of perks, including a three-bedroom condo and a lifetime supply of free ramen. The 24-year-old gymnast made history by becoming the Philippines' first male athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. Carlo Yulo's historic victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics landed him a long list of rewards including a $414k home and a lifetime supply of ramen (AFP)

Filipino gymnast makes history at Olympics, walks away with 2 gold medals, a house and free ramen

Yulo's historic win landed him a plethora of rewards, the highlight of which is a three-bedroom condo worth $414,000. The now two-time Olympic winner won the men’s floor event with a score of 15.000 on Saturday. Just 24 hours later, he landed in first place again during the men's vault event, scoring 15.116 points.

ALSO READ: Simone Biles makes shocking revelation about her body ‘shutting down’ at 2024 Paris Olympics

With his back-to-back wins, Yulo tripled the Philippines' medal count from one to three in the country's 100 years of participating. The government rewarded him with 10 million Philippine pesos. However, his winnings did not end there. Initially, he was slated to receive a two-bedroom unit but was bumped up to a three-bedroom condo after his second win.

ALSO READ: How to make viral Olympics chocolate muffins? TikToker hunts down recipe

In addition to a home and hefty paycheck, Yulo also bagged a lifetime supply of free ramen; unlimited entry at a local buffet; free drinks and foods for life at a restaurant chain; lifetime free engineering design; free furniture worth 100k pesos; and unlimited colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, according to Larry Brown Sports.

Yulo's gold made him the first male athlete and first gymnast to win gold at the Olympics in the Philippines' history of competing. He is the second Filipino ever to win an Olympic gold medal after Hidilyn Diaz's victory in the women's 55 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Games in 2020.